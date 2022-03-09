Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 323,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.44. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

