ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 10.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 262,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 170,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

