ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 10.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 262,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 170,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97.
About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.
