Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 210 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $22,631.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.