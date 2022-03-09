ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ThredUp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
