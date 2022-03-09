Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 251 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $733,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $3,175,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.