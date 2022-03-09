Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

