Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Harsco were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Harsco by 38.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 37.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

