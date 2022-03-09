Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $364,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.