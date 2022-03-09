Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.