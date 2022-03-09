Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.07.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
