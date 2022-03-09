Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

