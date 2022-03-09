thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.40

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 24868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.