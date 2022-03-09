Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 667.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 74.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $317.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

