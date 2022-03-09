Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Tilly's Company Profile
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
