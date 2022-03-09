Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

