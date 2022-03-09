Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $431,287.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008128 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.