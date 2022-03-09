TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0346 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $764,925.95 and approximately $65,695.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,452.13 or 1.00141677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

