Tornado Cash Reaches Market Cap of $52.67 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $47.89 or 0.00114092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $63.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.18 or 0.06430835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.73 or 1.00041238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00040968 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

