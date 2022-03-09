TouchCon Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $433.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 307.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00282818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003986 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01135590 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003232 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

