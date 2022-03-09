TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 278.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $441.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.04 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

