TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

