TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,131. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.