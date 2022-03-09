TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 422.44 ($5.54). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 414.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 693,244 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

