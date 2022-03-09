Traders Buy High Volume of Host Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 16,305 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -580.14 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
