Trainline (LON:TRN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 260. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 142081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.20 ($2.15).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.20).

Get Trainline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £850.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.46.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.