Trainline (LON:TRN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 260. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 142081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.20 ($2.15).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.20).

Get Trainline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.42.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.