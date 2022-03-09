Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.46 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Transcat reported sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Transcat by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,372. The stock has a market cap of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

