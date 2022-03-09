TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.29. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,575,823 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 547,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

