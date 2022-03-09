TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 71,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

