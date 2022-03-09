Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Traton has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

TRATF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Traton from €34.00 ($36.96) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

