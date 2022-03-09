Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,943 shares of company stock worth $530,577. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.