Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

