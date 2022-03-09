Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

