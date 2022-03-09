Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

