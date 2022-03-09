Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.45. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 1,325,406 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.88.

The company has a market cap of C$832.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

