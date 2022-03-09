TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 1,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,006. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

