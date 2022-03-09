TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

TSC opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

