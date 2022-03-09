TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Shares Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. Approximately 186,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.49.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACI)
Further Reading
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.