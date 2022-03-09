Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.25. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 7,973 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)
