Triton International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,410% compared to the average volume of 1,405 call options.

In other news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TRTN traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.54. 396,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,404. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Triton International has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.