TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 110496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.