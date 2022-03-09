TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 110496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

