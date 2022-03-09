Truist Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.