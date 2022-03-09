Truist Financial Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AMERISAFE in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
