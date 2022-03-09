Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 43,955 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

