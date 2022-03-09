Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 46,058 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.