Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 601,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

