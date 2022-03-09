Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

DFIN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

