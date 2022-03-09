Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $2.18 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,557,000 after buying an additional 346,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,571,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

