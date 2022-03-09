Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Turing alerts:

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. Turing has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.