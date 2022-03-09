TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,295.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $79,295.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,879,961,738 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

