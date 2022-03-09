Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 110,500 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

