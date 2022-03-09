Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.